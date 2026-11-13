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CPD C10 SS/R “Super Sport Racer” Debuts at SEMA
By Caecey Killian,10 days ago
Cassar Performance & Design (CPD) brought its most ambitious build yet to the SEMA Show this week, debuting the C10 SS/R “Super Sport Racer” to a crowd that spent as much time circling the tailgate as they did the engine bay. The truck started life as an exceptionally preserved, one-owner 1971 Chevrolet C10, and it has since been transformed into a purpose-built, street-legal machine that blends motorsports engineering with Pro Touring performance and grand touring refinement.