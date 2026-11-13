undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ASMR Horror Sequel ‘Spoiling You, Too’ Unveils its Frame-Worthy New Poster
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,10 days ago
Whisper into the microphone because British Horror Studio just dropped a frame-worthy poster for Spoiling You, Too. Following an exclusive reveal with Dread Central, this striking artwork teases the upcoming ASMR psychological horror sequel. Director Megan Tremethick designed the unsettling promotional piece alongside talented artist Ida Bagus Indra. Meanwhile, the...