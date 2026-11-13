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UT Martin SAIL Students Join St. John’s Radiothon
By Thunderbolt Newsroom,10 days ago
Students participating in UT Martin’s SAIL program joined WCMT and Thunderbolt Broadcasting on the air to support this year’s St. John’s Community Services Radiothon. The partnership provides students with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience while helping raise awareness and support for an organization serving individuals and families across Northwest Tennessee.