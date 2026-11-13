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Even Skin, Every Tone: Building Durable Hyperpigmentation Control Across Skin Tones
4 days ago
This educational activity is intended for an audience of dermatologists, primary care physicians, pediatricians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and pharmacists in the United States. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to develop individualized, evidence-based hyperpigmentation management plans across skin tones. Upon completion of this...