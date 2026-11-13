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Virginia Foundation for Community College Education Announces Amazon Built Together Virginia Program Covering Community College Costs for Students in High-Demand Fields
By Alex Olek,10 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Yesterday, the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) announced the Amazon Built Together Virginia Program, which will cover community college costs for Virginians pursuing credentials in high-demand fields — covering the cost of attendance, completion, and certification so that eligible students pay nothing out of pocket. The program is available at eight of Virginia’s Community Colleges. The funds will be distributed to the colleges by the VFCCE.
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