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Lauren Boebert lost one of the most pro-Trump districts any House Republican lost this year
By Jesse Paul,10 days ago
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s loss to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District makes her one of the worst performing incumbent Republican members of Congress in the midterm election relative to how President Donald Trump fared in 2024, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of national election results.