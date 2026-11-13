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Montana seeing increased hospitalizations, deaths from influenza
By Micah Drew,9 days ago
Influenza has killed three Montanans this year and resulted in 96 hospitalizations, a significant increase over last year, according to state health officials. Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday that last year, just four Montanans had been hospitalized from influenza and the state had recorded no deaths.
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