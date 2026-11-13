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Nearly 30 years later, Rare co-founder salvages a giant Conker banner from the company’s old HQ
By Reece Heather,8 days ago
The latest video from Tim Stamper, co-founder of legendary British developer Rare, has him revisiting the company’s old headquarters to rescue a relic from its glory days. Stamper filmed his visit to Manor Farm in Twycross, UK, where Rare developed some of the biggest Nintendo games of the ‘90s, such as Donkey Kong Country, Killer Instinct, Banjo-Kazooie, Blast Corps, GoldenEye 007, and many more.