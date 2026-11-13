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Warhammer Survivors content roadmap includes new characters, new weapons, and cross-save support
By Peter Glagowski,8 days ago
The first spinoff/sequel to Vampire Survivors, Warhammer Survivors, released this past week from developer Auroch Digital. Made in collaboration with Poncle, creators of Vampire Survivors, the game has gotten off to an okay-ish start. It still features the classic Survivors formula many have come to love, but it’s curiously missing some features and feels a little underbaked. As luck would have it, though, a new content roadmap highlights that Auroch Digital is already working to update the game over the next year.