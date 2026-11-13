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Plixorafenib Elicits Durable Responses in BRAF-Altered CNS Tumors
10 days ago
Long-term data show that plixorafenib yielded durable responses and no cumulative adverse effects in BRAF-altered primary central nervous system tumors. Treatment with plixorafenib (PLX8394/ FORE8394) led to durable responses in patients with BRAF V600E–mutated primary central nervous system tumors and showed no evidence of cumulative adverse effects (AEs) with prolonged treatment, according to long-term follow-up data from the phase 1/2a PLX120-03 trial (NCT02428712) presented at the.