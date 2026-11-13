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Democratic state lawmakers from Bucks, Montgomery counties elected to leadership roles in Pa. Senate
By 69 News,10 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two state senators from Bucks and Montgomery counties have been elected to top leadership roles in the upper chamber of the Pennsylvania legislature for the upcoming session. State Sen. Maria Collett (D-Montgomery) will serve as Senate majority leader, the second most powerful spot in the state Senate.
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