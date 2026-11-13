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Is Disney Jollywood Nights Worth Taking Your Kids To?
By Hannah Anderson,10 days ago
Disney Jollywood Nights is hands-down my favorite part of the holidays at Walt Disney World! I look forward to it all year long and prefer it over Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. From the unique entertainment and low wait times, to the incredible food and festive atmosphere, Jollywood Nights feels like a special event. I’ve attended Jollywood Nights the past three years and decided it was finally time to bring my entire family, including my four-year-old son! If you’ve never attended Jollywood Nights or are considering bringing the whole family, here’s what I’ve learned –