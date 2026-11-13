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West African Chicken Peanut Stew with Sweet Potato
By Alida Ryder,10 days ago
West African peanut stew is chicken thighs simmered in a thick sauce of natural peanut butter, tomatoes, sweet potato, and ginger, with cayenne for heat, and it has been a staple across West Africa for generations. Peanut butter in a stew, you say? It sounds unfamiliar to a lot of Western palates, but one spoonful and the logic is obvious, because the peanut butter gives the broth a rich, nutty body in the same way tahini or coconut milk might in other cuisines. This version is easy enough for a weeknight, and honestly it is one of the better things you can do with a jar of peanut butter.