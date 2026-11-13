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A once-illegal descent on Mt. Elden in Flagstaff, Arizona has been sanctioned and rebuilt
By Travis Reill,10 days ago
Singletracks may earn commissions from affiliate links and/or receive products from manufacturers for review. Read our editorial guidelines here. Over two years ago, we covered the addition of two new downhill-only mountain bike trails at Mt. Elden and Dry Lakes outside Flagstaff, Arizona. These would be the first DH-specific trails at Mt. Elden, and represented nearly 20 years of advocacy for this type of trail by the Flagstaff Biking Organization (FBO).