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One industry analyst believes Grand Theft Auto VI and few other games can justify $80 price tag
By Peter Glagowski,9 days ago
Much has been written about Grand Theft Auto VI’s absurd MSRP, and much more will be written once the game releases next week on November 19th, 2026. Whether you’re willing to pay $80 (or $100 for the Ultimate Edition) is a different story, but according to industry analyst Rhys Elliott, GTA is one of the few games that can justify this price tag.