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The Legend of Zelda series was reportedly ‘selling like nothing’ before Breath of the Wild
By Peter Glagowski,8 days ago
The Legend of Zelda series has been Nintendo’s most cherished IP for decades now. Typically selling like hot cakes, it’s hard to imagine there was ever a period where the series was on life support or struggling to sell copies. That apparently is the case, though, according to former Nintendo employees Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang.