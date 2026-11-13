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ReDeads in the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake were ‘very, very scary’ until Nintendo decided to ‘dial it back’
By Reece Heather,10 days ago
The zombie-like ReDead enemies in the new Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake were apparently even more terrifying at one stage in the game’s development. Producer Hidemaro Fujibayashi told GameSpot that, at one point, the team realized they had gone too far with the creature’s design for an audience that includes young players.