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Raichu is a shocking new addition to First 4 Figures’ Pokémon range
By Reece Heather,9 days ago
The Pokémon Company has announced that a new, limited edition Raichu statue from high-end toy manufacturer First 4 Figures is now available. Raichu is surrounded by bolts of lightning rising in all directions, which will illuminate when a button on the back of the base is pressed and are powered by a USB cord. Each figure has a unique edition number and includes a certificate of authenticity.