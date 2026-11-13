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Pete Ohs' 2026 Distribution Experiment #3: Love & Work (Plus a Traveling DVD?)
By GG Hawkins,9 days ago
What does it take to get an independent film in front of an audience when traditional distribution isn't working? In the third installment of Pete Ohs' 2026 distribution experiment for the No Film School Podcast, host GG Hawkins catches up with Pete to discuss his unconventional release strategy for Love and Work, a film that premiered at Slamdance in 2024 and is now available through Patreon.