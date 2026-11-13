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Nvidia Futures Top XRP in Crypto Liquidations as Jensen Huang’s Exit Sparks $2.14 Billion Surge
By Gamza Khanzadaev,7 days ago
Nvidia futures liquidations hit $40.86 million, almost double XRP’s, as NVDA trading on Hyperliquid reached a record $2.14 billion after Jensen Huang’s exit. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.