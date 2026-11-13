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Catawba Nation Unveils Life Village Preview at Rock Hill Heritage Festival
By Carlos Hernandez,10 days ago
The Catawba Nation is throwing open the doors of its cultural center in Rock Hill on Nov. 21 for the annual Yap Yè Iswà Festival, a free, all-day celebration that this year includes a first look at a brand-new living-history exhibit called the Catawba Life Village. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Catawba Cultural Center on Tom Steven Road, and organizers say it remains open to anyone who wants to learn about the tribe's traditions, from pottery to language to dance.
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