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Use Job Site Data for Stronger Margins
9 days ago
Growth creates opportunity for an asphalt company, but it can also expose weaknesses in the processes supporting that growth, including financial management. More projects mean more labor hours, purchase orders, invoices, receipts, change orders and cost decisions to manage. When those details are spread across spreadsheets, paper records and hand-written notes, business owners can struggle to determine which projects are performing well and where margins may be slipping. There is a new option for smaller contractors.