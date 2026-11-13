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FBI Seizes Over 900 Webcam Videos Used in North Korean Cryptocurrency Scams
By Abdelaziz Fathi,9 days ago
FBI Disrupts North Korean Crypto Theft Scheme Linked to $400 Million in Losses. The FBI has disrupted a North Korean cyberattack operation that stole more than $400 million in cryptocurrency over 18 months by impersonating trusted contacts in video meetings, according to a November 12 announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.