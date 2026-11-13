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“Year One” Treats Fascist Takeover as a Family Melodrama
By Hugh Iglarsh,7 days ago
While sitting through Erik Gernand’s “Year One,” I had the sense that despite its potentially relevant, timely premise, something vital was missing from the show—something so big it was hard to put into words. Upon reflection, I realized what seemed lacking in this production by the young Ego Death Theatre Collective was a graspable authorial and directorial purpose, the absence of which drained the play of energy and clarity, leaving me feeling puzzled and a bit cheated. A botched, muddled ending was the icing on this decidedly unsatisfying cake.