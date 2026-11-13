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Pair tied to corrupt organization linked to kidnappings headed to trial
By Carl Hessler Jr.chessler@pottsmerc.com,9 days ago
UPPER MERION — Two men waived their initial court hearings on charges that they were members of a criminal enterprise that was “always running plays” that targeted vulnerable victims and involved kidnappings, robberies, extortion schemes and gun trafficking activities in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Aysir Zaki...
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