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Tanker Strikes American Cruise Lines Riverboat in New Orleans, No Fatalities Reported
By Frank M,10 days ago
Update (7:55 p.m. ET): A spokesperson from the cruise line told us: “American Cruise Lines is grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, our crew, and the local first responders on the ground in New Orleans for their tremendous rescue efforts. We are getting everyone who was aboard the ship settled into hotels and making sure they have everything they need. We are also in close contact with the U.S. Coast Guard, New Orleans Police, and other agencies, and will continue to coordinate with them.”