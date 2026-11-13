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Birds & Beers at the Loon Nov 18, 7pm
9 days ago
The November Birds & Beers speaker is Joe Berglove, who had a long career as a photojournalist and producer for CBS News and WCCO. Many of the stories he worked on dealt with nature or the environment which gave him insight into what was already his passion. Joe grew up with five siblings hunting and fishing and sharing their father's love for the great outdoors. He learned the names of all the flora and fauna he encountered. He enjoys hunting grouse, pheasants, turkeys, ducks and archery hunts whitetail deer. But it is watching a marsh come alive at sunrise and the amazing spectacle of the waterfowl migration or watching the forest from a deer stand that keep him coming. These activities have helped him build a respect for nature and how we interact with it.