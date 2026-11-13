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How California Gov.-elect Becerra could be better on climate than Newsom
10 days ago
This is California Wire, a weekly newsletter from Jeff St. John on the state's clean energy transition. Subscribe to get it weekly via Substack. Welcome back, everyone! Well, we may have finally caught a break when it comes to making progress on climate and energy. The midterm elections have given Democrats control of Congress and dramatically expanded the party's power in state legislatures and governors' mansions. That's opening up big opportunities for reinvigorated clean — and affordable — energy transition policies and actions across the country.