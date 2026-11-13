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Trump-backed Maga firebrand Lauren Boebert defeated in Colorado congressional race
10 days ago
Lauren Boebert, the firebrand conservative Republican Colorado representative whose three terms in Congress have been marred by multiple controversies, was defeated in her re-election bid. The gun rights advocate, born-again Christian and one-time QAnon fan lost to Democrat Eileen Laubacher by a less than 1% margin, according to the Associated...