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Sade Is No Ordinary Style Icon
By Kristen Bateman,10 days ago
Has there ever been anyone as effortlessly ahead of her time as Sade? Born Helen Folasade Adu on Jan. 16, 1959, in Ibadan, Nigeria, the frontwoman of her namesake band has a core aesthetic that revolves around blindingly bright hoop earrings, a slicked-back bun, a deep red lip, and strong yet minimal silhouettes. As the band is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend, there’s never been a better time to reflect on the British-Nigerian singer’s personal style. Think: sweaters with strong shoulders, thick belts on long cinched skirts, and, when called for, a perfectly eccentric evening jacket souped up with embroidery and satisfyingly present buttons.