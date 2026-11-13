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Holiday Magic takes center ice as ‘The Nutcracker Sweet’ kicks off Heavenly Holidays in South Lake Tahoe
By editor@tahoedailytribune.com,9 days ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The magic of the holidays comes alive at Heavenly Village as Jennifer Jones Ice Theatre presents “The Nutcracker Sweet,” a spectacular FREE holiday ice-skating production on Saturday, November 28th, at 5:00 p.m. at the Heavenly Village Ice Rink. Taking place just one...
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