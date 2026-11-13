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Former ‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Wendy Moten to Perform at Nashville Jazz Workshop Saturday
By Ron WynnNo Comments,10 days ago
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the state’s most versatile vocalists, as well as a former runner-up on “The Voice,” will be showcasing her skills in a jazz vein this weekend. Wendy Moten, a longtime resident of both Memphis and Nashville, will perform in concert at the Jazz Workshop on Nov. 14. Moten finished second during the 21st season of NBC’s vocal competition program “The Voice.” She recently released a new LP, “Wendy Moten Sings Richard Whiting,” produced by Paul Brown.