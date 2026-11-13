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NOTES: Men’s Basketball Welcomes Montana for Home Opener Saturday
By Kaitlyn Parsons, FightingHawks.com,9 days ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota men's basketball team welcomes Montana to the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Saturday for its home opener. Saturday's matchup marks the 28th meeting between the Fighting Hawks and the Grizzlies. The two programs were conference rivals in the Big Sky from 2012-18 and are currently tied 6-6 in games played in Grand Forks. UND's last victory over Montana came on Nov. 15, 2021, when the Hawks earned a 79-77 win on their home court.
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