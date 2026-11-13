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Arkansas TV to broadcast state high school football championships beginning Dec. 3
8 days ago
CONWAY, Ark. — Arkansas TV Sports will broadcast the 2026 Centennial Bank State Football Championships live from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock beginning Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA). Games will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas TV’s primary channel and will also be available to watch at arkansastv.gov/live for those with an Arkansas address.
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