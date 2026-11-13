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Timberwolves to Celebrate the Prairie Island Indian Community During Native American Heritage Night Nov. 17
By Minnesota Timberwolves,10 days ago
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will host Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when the Timberwolves host the Portland Trail Blazers. Native American Heritage Night is celebrated annually during the month of November, recognizing the heritage, traditions and culture of the Bdewakantunwan Dakota people of the Prairie Island Indian Community.