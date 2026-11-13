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‘A little bit better’: Duke women’s basketball finds offensive rhythm in 62-point rout of Norfolk State
By Emily Pabalate,9 days ago
For a Duke women’s basketball team accustomed to winning games with its defense, Thursday night’s offensive explosion offered a different kind of statement. The No. 5 Blue Devils overwhelmed Norfolk State in an 85-23 onslaught, turning what could have been another early-season test into a 62-point landslide. With 10 different players entering the scoring column, the team’s largest scoring output of its young season hints to an offense beginning to find its footing.