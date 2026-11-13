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Gallery: Volleyball defeats Central Arkansas
By Joshua Varner,7 days ago
In their penultimate match of the regular season, the Wildcats defeated Central Arkansas for the second time this season, winning 3-1. Hannah Gonzales and Avery Thaler led the Wildcats offensively with 14 kills each. Brennan Ramirez led the defense with 23 digs, surpassing 1,000 career digs. The Wildcats will play their final regular-season game at home Saturday at noon against Eastern Kentucky, where the team will recognize its seniors.