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Riceland highlights financial strength, strategic investments at annual meeting
8 days ago
STUTTGART — Riceland Foods reported record member equity, reduced debt and continued strategic investments during its 105th Annual Membership Meeting at the Grand Prairie Center yesterday, reinforcing the cooperative’s financial strength and long-term commitment to its farmer-members. President and CEO Kevin McGilton highlighted a record $333 million in...