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Residents urged to share experiences with Black maternal healthcare in Prince George’s County
By AFRO Staff,10 days ago
Members of the Prince George’s County Council are doing the work to better understand Black maternal health via the Black Maternal Health Equity Task Force. During the 2025 Legislative Session, council members passed the Black Maternal Health Accountability and Patient Bill of Rights. The legislation called for the creation of the Task Force that would make recommendations to state leadership after studying data, policy compliance and hospital trends.