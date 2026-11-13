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Easy Kerwin Stays Grateful on New Album
By Dillon Riley,7 days ago
Boston rockers Easy Kerwin are out the gate today with their debut LP I’m So Glad You’re Here. A soothing blend of bedroom-captured ambience, serrated and gaze-y noise rock, and elegantly rendered jangle pop, the record is a pretty handy summation of RIYL: the 1990’s, though fronter Zac Kerwin finds plenty of new shapes and colours within that sturdy framework to carve out his own space within the marble. The record is bookended (and halved) by three interstitial yet alluringly cinematic drone pieces that certainly speak to his namechecking Aphex Twin, Gustav Mahler, and several filmmakers and visual artists in the deliciously stream-of-consciousness style liner notes on Bandcamp. They also some nice textures in between all the rock guitars, which is to say there are a lot of rock guitars on this thing. Close-mic’d acoustics almost clipping in distortion, big, wide (presumably off set Fenders this is a shoegaze-adjacent record after all) electrics draped in fuzz, and tightly wound college rock style ones slathered in reverb and chorus. The production here, split between home recordings in Allston and sessions at The Record Co. in Dorchester, speaks to wonderful time (the 90’s) when big labels were throwing suitcases of cash at arty rock bands like this too. It’s dense, and murky, and tactile while still sounding like a group of people in a room banging it out.