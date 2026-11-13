undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakewood Early Childhood PTA Expands Beloved Resale with New Baby to Big Kid Bargain Bonanza
By Be A Writer,10 days ago
Community resale event returns November 14 with a new name, a broader focus, and a Goodwill donation drive. The Lakewood Early Childhood PTA (LECPTA) is re branding its longtime Baby Bargain Bonanza, affectionately known by many as the BBB, as the Baby to Big Kid Bargain Bonanza Resale. The expanded event aims to welcome more of the Lakewood community by offering families an opportunity to buy and sell gently used items for children of all ages.
1