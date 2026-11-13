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Philly police say no anti-Israel protesters reported being assailed; group claims that’s why it nixed new ride
By Jessica Russak-Hoffman,10 days ago
A Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman told JNS that none of the anti-Israel protesters who took part in a Nov. 8 bicycle ride filed a report about being assaulted at the event, which targeted Israeli- and Jewish-owned restaurants in the country’s sixth-largest city. The anti-Israel cycling club called Philly Bike...
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