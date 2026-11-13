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Titans Sign Karter Miller and Braeden Myrick
8 days ago
FULLERTON, Calif. – Titans men's basketball head coach Dedrique Taylor announced the signing of high school seniors, Karter Miller and Braeden Myrick on Friday. "We are very excited to add these two young men to our program. Each of them come from winning backgrounds with winning DNA and that's very important to us. We are going to continue to recruit high school student athletes that fit our style of play and our program" said Coach Taylor.