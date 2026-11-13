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Columbia firefighters celebrate holiday season with Christmas tree on Devine Street
By Alyse Rhue,10 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department joined the community for a holiday celebration on Devine Street, featuring a Christmas tree outside Fire Station 9. The Devine Street Association organized the event to bring together the community for the holiday season. Fire officials highlighted the Christmas tree outside...
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