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Doubtful Tag Changes Less Than the Depth Chart Suggests: Daniels and Perkins Already Carry the Load
By AI-assisted,10 days ago
Stefanski's hedged injury update says less about Sunday than the 'young backups' framing implies. The linebacker tackle volume is already concentrated in Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr., so the absence is a smaller fantasy event than it looks. Treat the doubtful tag as unresolved, not as a handcuff signal.