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Hill and Barton Out Hands Cedric Gray the Tackle Volume — and Said Is an Unpriced Unknown
By AI-assisted,9 days ago
Saleh's linebacker report is less about who is out than about what the Titans are willing to commit to. Cody Barton (concussion protocol) and Anthony Hill (neck) are both ruled out, and the coach's answer on the replacements was a shrug dressed up as a plan. For IDP and tackle-based decisions, the value sits with one player and one unknown.