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Spiced Orange Slices
By Catalina Margulis,7 days ago
The first orange pickles I tasted were made by E. Waldo Ward, a company that’s been making marmalade, jam and fruit pickles in Sierra Madre, California, since 1891. The tall orange slices were beautifully packed, upright in their narrow 10-ounce jar, and tasted as good as they looked—chewy, sweet, tart and just slightly bitter. Upon finishing off the jar, I had to try making my own pickled oranges, which, it turns out, isn’t difficult at all. Pickled orange slices will attract much admiration on the Thanksgiving or Christmas table. Give some jars as holiday gifts, and your friends and relatives will insist that you do it every year.