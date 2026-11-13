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Domestic Relations/Juvenile Court gets $86,800 in grants for child welfare mediation, technology
By The Chronicle-Telegram,10 days ago
Lorain County Domestic Relations and Juvenile judges Sherry Glass, Lisa Swenski and Judge Frank Janik announced Friday that their court has received $86,800 in funding from the Ohio Supreme Court to support and enhance services for children and families involved in abuse, neglect and dependency cases. For the second year...