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Brooklyn Robbery Case
By Mallory Decker,9 days ago
Fort Hamilton Pkwy. & New Utrecht Ave. — Approximate Location of November Robbery. A group of four attackers surrounded three males — ages 15, 17 and 33 — near Fort Hamilton Parkway and New Utrecht Avenue in Brooklyn on November 7, ripping a necklace off the teenager and beating the oldest victim badly enough to leave him with a cut eye, according to police. One of the four allegedly brandished a machete during the confrontation, which unfolded at roughly 5:55 p.m. in the 66th Precinct.