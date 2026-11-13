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Upper East Side Woman Begs Cafe Stranger to Leave, Viewers Link Him to 2025 Subway Arrest
By Quinn Mercer,10 days ago
A woman eating lunch outside a cafe on Manhattan's Upper East Side repeatedly asked a man seated at her table to leave, telling him again and again, “Can you leave?” The exchange, captured on video and later posted to TikTok, has racked up attention online after internet sleuths claimed to identify the man within minutes of the clip circulating.